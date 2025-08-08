in Executive Moves, News

Veteran Federal Health Leader Juanita Wilson Joins RELI Group as Client Relationship Executive

Juanita Wilson
Juanita Wilson. She has been named client relationship executive of RELI Group.
Juanita Wilson Client Relationship Executive, RELI

Long-time federal health care leader Juanita Wilson has joined RELI Group as client relationship executive, bringing with her more than 30 years of experience in government service. Her role calls for strengthening partnerships with federal health agencies and supporting modernization programs and initiatives on preventing fraud, waste and abuse, RELI said Wednesday.

Vishal Tulsian, company president and chief operating officer, described as “invaluable” the perspective that Wilson has gained as a former senior government executive. “Her insider knowledge of federal processes and priorities amplifies RELI’s ability to partner strategically with agencies and deliver results that advance their mission,” Tulsian said.

Wilson’s Previous CMS Leadership Role

Before joining RELI, Wilson had a stint of over 27 years at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to her LinkedIn profile. She served in CMS as the director of its Medicare support contracts group, where she oversaw programs supporting the Medicare and Affordable Care Act. She also worked to implement key health care legislation and drive small business engagement and acquisition innovation.

Wilson started her career in government service in 1991 at the Department of Energy, where he served as a contract specialist for over six years, managing major procurements and initiating contract and acquisition strategies.

She holds a master of public policy degree in health policy analysis from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

