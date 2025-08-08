in Contract Awards, News

Air Force Awards $928M TENCAP HOPE 2.0 Contract to Raft & SAIC

Shubhi Mishra/Raft
Raft CEO Shubhi Mishra. Raft and SAIC booked the TENCAP HOPE 2.0 contract from the U.S. Air Force.
Shubhi Mishra Founder and CEO Raft

Raft and SAIC have secured a five-year, $928 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide technologies to accelerate the operational use of national space-based assets.

TENCAP HOPE 2.0 Contract Scope

Raft said Thursday the Air Force Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities Hyper-Innovative Operational Prototype Engineering, or HOPE, 2.0 contract aims to utilize satellite-derived data, Title 50 resources and other national capabilities to enable warfighters to leverage high-level space and intelligence systems for enhanced situational awareness and decision-making. The project also allows for more flexible and rapid responses to evolving threats.

Under the contract, Raft will provide a suite of technologies to boost the Air Force’s ability to use national space intelligence. The company will enable the service branch to utilize its Raft Data Platform and Raft Application Platform, and agile, modular architectures that support secure, scalable integration of new capabilities.

Remarks From Raft Founder and CEO Shubhi Mishra

“Through TENCAP HOPE 2.0, the Air Force is advancing a critical mission: ensuring the power of our national space assets are accessible and operationally relevant for those at the tip of the spear,” stated Shubhi Mishra, founder and CEO of Raft. “Together with SAIC, Raft is honored to deliver new era defense technology, secure platforms and unified data architectures that enable a unified joint force from space to the tactical edge,” added the two-time Wash100 Award winner.

