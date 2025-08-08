Raft and SAIC have secured a five-year, $928 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide technologies to accelerate the operational use of national space-based assets .

TENCAP HOPE 2.0 Contract Scope

Raft said Thursday the Air Force Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities Hyper-Innovative Operational Prototype Engineering , or HOPE, 2.0 contract aims to utilize satellite-derived data, Title 50 resources and other national capabilities to enable warfighters to leverage high-level space and intelligence systems for enhanced situational awareness and decision-making. The project also allows for more flexible and rapid responses to evolving threats.

Under the contract, Raft will provide a suite of technologies to boost the Air Force’s ability to use national space intelligence. The company will enable the service branch to utilize its Raft Data Platform and Raft Application Platform, and agile, modular architectures that support secure, scalable integration of new capabilities.

Remarks From Raft Founder and CEO Shubhi Mishra