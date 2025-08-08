in News, Space

Google & NASA Partner to Develop AI-Powered, Space-Based Medical System

Jim Kelly / Invictus International Consulting
Google Public Sector VP Jim Kelly. NASA and Google collaborated to develop an AI-powered space-based medical system.
Jim Kelly VP of Federal Sales Google Public Sector

NASA and Google have partnered to develop an advanced artificial intelligence-powered medical system designed to assist astronauts with their health and other medical concerns.

Utilizing AI for Space-Based Medical Care

In a Google Cloud blog posted Friday, Google Public Sector Vice President of Federal Sales Jim Kelly said the Crew Medical Officer Digital Assistant, or CMO-DA, will utilize natural language processing, machine learning and a multi-modal interface to help medical officers or flight surgeons diagnose, treat medical issues and maintain the overall health of the crew.

The Wash100 Award winner also stated the AI-powered medical tool is engineered to provide remote or space-based care without medical personnel onboard or with limited real-time communication with Earth-based medical experts.

The AI system was tested in various medical scenarios and evaluated using the Objective Structured Clinical Examination platform, a tool for assessing clinical skills of medical professionals and students. With promising early results, Google and NASA are now working with doctors to refine the system.

Written by Miles Jamison

