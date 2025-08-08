Leidos has entered into a strategic partnership with software company Second Front Systems to streamline the approval of commercial and government software.

Under the partnership, Leidos will serve as Second Front’s preferred services partner for 2F Game Warden, a DevSecOps platform that enables software providers to more quickly obtain accreditation and authorization to deploy applications on government networks.

Leidos will set up, operate and manage 2F Game Warden in classified and unclassified settings.

2F Game Warden has received authorization for deployment to Department of Defense systems at Impact Levels 2 to 6. The platform also achieved the designation Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High In-Process.

What Executives Are Saying

“By working with Second Front and their Game Warden platform, we’re accelerating and scaling the delivery of secure solutions that meet complex mission needs for federal agencies across the defense, intelligence and civilian sectors,” said Steve Hull, president of the digital modernization sector at Leidos and a 2025 Wash100 Award winner.

“Government teams need access to secure, production-ready software now, not years from now,” added Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front. “Partnering with Leidos, one of the most trusted names in government technology, lets us deliver real capability faster through a secure, scalable ecosystem built for the mission.”