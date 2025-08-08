The munitions business of Day & Zimmermann has secured a firm-fixed-price contract valued about $30.9 million to supply the U.S. Army with percussion primers for M82A1 semi-automatic rifles. The company said Monday that its Day & Zimmermann Lone Star subsidiary received the contract from the Army Contracting Command at Rock Island Arsenal after a competitive bidding, with two offers received.

Work locations and funding will be determined per order, with completion expected by April 30, 2028, according to a recent Department of Defense announcement of the contract award.

Executive Comments on Army Contract Award

John McGuiness, president of Day & Zimmermann Munitions & Government Group, noted that the award validates the company’s “long-standing commitment” to provide American soldiers with reliable, safe and high-quality ammo. “We are proud to continue our legacy of trusted service, providing critical components that ensure the effectiveness and readiness of our nation’s armed forces,” added the company executive, a retired Army brigadier general.

Day & Zimmermann Lone Star has been manufacturing munitions at its factory in Texarkana, Texas, for more than 74 years. The ordnance items it produces include electric and percussion primers, M67 fragmentation hand grenades and hand grenade fuzes and signal cartridges. The plant is designed for high-volume production with strict safety and quality tools and processes, such as energetics handling equipment.

Other Day & Zimmermann Army Contracts

The Army earlier awarded Day & Zimmermann Lone Star a five-year contract worth $966.7 million in October 2023, under which the company is to produce and deliver modular artillery charge system equipment for 155-millimeter ammunition.

Another Day & Zimmermann unit, American Ordnance, gained a spot on a $499.2 million Army contract in December 2024 for the production of mortar propelling charges.