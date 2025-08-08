Parry Labs Announces Move to Larger Facility in Iowa

Parry Labs is expanding its operations in Marion, Iowa, by moving to a larger facility in Upper Marion. The Marion Economic Development Corp. said Thursday that the new facility will support more work in cyber innovation, digital engineering and integrated mission systems.

Parry Labs operates in five locations across the nation. The company’s Marion team works to create modular, open software and mission systems for the tactical edge.

Remarks by Parry Labs CEO & Marion Mayor

Parry Labs CEO JD Parkes, a Wash100 Award winner, explained the move, saying, “This is about more than office space. This is about building faster, integrating smarter and advancing what’s possible where the mission meets the fight.”

“We chose Marion for a reason, this region has the talent, mindset, and momentum to scale the mission,” Parkes said.

For his part, Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly said, “Parry Labs isn’t just growing, they’re redefining what modern defense looks like. Their investment in Marion is a win for the mission, a win for innovation, and a win for the future of this community.”