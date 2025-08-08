Kris Kindoll has witnessed significant shifts over his nearly 25-year GovCon career, including 13 years at Lockheed Martin and the past 12 at DMI , where he now serves as vice president and general manager for defense.

Global defense priorities and acquisition strategies continue to evolve. Kindoll sat down with ExecutiveBiz for his first Spotlight interview, sharing his insights on commercial solution trends, defense IT modernization and how DMI is innovating in a complex, competitive market.

Learn more about DOD IT modernization efforts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Navy Summit on August 26! Hear directly from Navy CIO Jane Rathbun on new IT requirements. Discover new requirements at the fascinating Emerging Technologies and Enterprise Services for Information Superiority panel discussion. Strike up new partnerships with other GovCon titans and secure that big contract. Sign up today for this elite GovCon conference specifically curated for technology professionals!

ExecutiveBiz: What aspects of the company are contributing most to its success while helping to attract and retain top-level talent?

Kris Kindoll: I’ve seen DMI evolve through multiple phases in my 12 years with the company, but one constant has been our mission-first, innovation-driven culture. Our motto, “Do More,” captures the entrepreneurial mindset that defines DMI.

Today, with Department of Government Efficiency reforms and tightening budgets, agencies are gravitating toward commercial solutions and faster, more flexible acquisition strategies. DMI thrives in that space. We’re an eight-time leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services and we manage more than 4.5 million devices. We support some of the largest financial and defense agencies, including enterprise platforms for the Army and Coast Guard.

What sets DMI apart is our ability to deliver mission-aligned, secure and scalable digital services—backed by a culture of urgency and teamwork I brought from my Army background.

EBiz: What’s your outlook on the global defense landscape? What significant changes or trends are you seeing and how are those factors moving the GovCon market?

Kindoll: We’re seeing a significant shift from bespoke, service-specific systems to scalable, flexible commercial platforms. Historically, each service maintained unique human resource and finance systems despite similar requirements. That fragmentation is no longer sustainable.

Agencies are now embracing consolidation and low-code or no-code solutions to modernize common business functions. This trend is accelerating digital transformation and reshaping the GovCon landscape. Companies that can offer speed, interoperability and commercial-grade security will win.

Be the first to know about new Navy efforts for procuring commercial platforms at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Navy Summit on August 26! Find out about new innovative contracting vehicles from NavalX Director Capt. Joel Uzarski. Check out the latest offerings from leading sponsors including SAIC, Carahsoft and Oracle Cloud. Rekindle legacy relationships and create new ones! Secure your seat today and prepare your GovCon firm for increased revenues in FY 2026!

EBiz: DMI is a leading provider of digital services and technological solutions, so you’re not making physical products like aircraft or ground wheeled vehicles. Do you feel the shift toward commercial solutions and away from traditional acquisitions benefits your business strategy?

Kindoll: Absolutely. DMI is built for this new era. We recently packaged six ‘as-a-service’ offerings—like software factories and managed mobility services—for streamlined, consumption-based acquisition.

Enabled under the Defense Acquisition Regulations System, as part of the 2024 Acquisition Act pilot, this model bypasses some traditional federal acquisition regulations and other transaction authorities complexity. It’s faster, more transparent and budget-friendly. Our challenge is helping customers adopt these models confidently and effectively.

EBiz: How are GovCon companies responding to budget tightening and cost cutting? How can they better position themselves for success?

Kindoll: Budget pressure is real and it’s forcing companies to rethink everything—staffing, delivery and capital. Success now depends on helping agencies find cost efficiencies without sacrificing outcomes.

We’re seeing real traction with cloud-native solutions and automation. Migrating legacy systems or poorly optimized cloud apps can be costly. But if done right—embracing cloud-native architectures, automating workflows and managing data egress—it reduces both complexity and cost.

We’re working closely with cloud partners like Amazon to turn these strategies into action. The winners in this market will be entrepreneurial, adaptive and mission-focused.

EBiz: What are some of DMI’s most innovative offerings that differentiate you from competitors?

Kindoll: Our endpoint managed services, formerly mobile managed services, are a signature offering. We support over 4.5 million devices with end-to-end lifecycle support, centralized visibility, and cost optimization. It’s turnkey, scalable, and proven — on average, we see savings between 5 and 30 percent across our customers, depending on their maturity level and the degree of optimization in their current environment.

We’re also pioneering intelligent automation and software factories. Our solutions combine robotic process automation, AI and machine learning and secure DevSecOps pipelines to reduce manual workloads and accelerate mission delivery. From Interactive Personnel Records Management System, or iPERMS, automation to secure continuous integration and continuous delivery/deployment, or CI/CD, environments with certified software bills of materials, DMI delivers compliance and performance at scale.

EBiz: What advice would you give to those pursuing executive roles in GovCon?

Kindoll: You need to balance three priorities: technology strategy, operational execution and financial performance. Many professionals get too deep in the weeds or focus on tech alone. To lead effectively, you must understand how delivery impacts margin and mission.

Learn the business. Study cost structures; contract models and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA; levers. Align delivery with measurable value. That’s what separates operators from executives.

EBiz: What were some keys to your career success?

Kindoll: My Army experience grounded me in mission success and team leadership. That foundation served me well as I transitioned to corporate roles.

I invested early in Lean and Six Sigma training, earned a degree in business with a focus on acquisitions, and, yes—I read the FAR. I’ve prioritized team development and technical upskilling to create long-term value. There’s no silver bullet—just consistency, mentorship and servant leadership.

Success is never solo. It comes from strategic alignment above you and honest insight below you. Listen, guide, and empower—and the mission will follow.