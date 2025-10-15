HavocAI Secures $85M to Scale Maritime Autonomy Platforms

HavocAI , a maritime autonomous systems company, has raised $85 million in new funding , boosting its total capital to nearly $100 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said Friday the group of new investors includes B Capital, In-Q-Tel, Lockheed Martin, Hanwha, Taiwania, Vanderbilt University, Up Partners, Island Green Capital and Zero Infinity Partners. Scout Ventures and Outlander Ventures also returned with continued support. The round marks a significant valuation increase for the company, which has been in operation for less than two years.

Scaling HavocAI’s Autonomous Maritime Platform

The new capital will enable HavocAI to scale its autonomous maritime platform to meet growing U.S. military demand and expand its current fleet through its integration with new vessel types and sizes to boost capability and interoperability across more platforms. The new funding will help the company expand operations beyond the U.S. and offer more direct support to international allies, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.