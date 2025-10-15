in Executive Moves, News

Veteran Tech Exec Ken Jeanos Named GDEB Materials VP

Ken Jeanos, Vice President, Materials GDEB

General Dynamics Electric Boat has appointed seasoned business and technology executive Ken Jeanos as its vice president of materials and chief supply chain officer. Jeanos announced his new position in the company on LinkedIn Tuesday.

Already six years with GDEB, he previously held the role of vice president of technology and growth, concurrently as chief information officer, according to Jeanos’ LinkedIn profile. He joined the company in November 2019 as CIO. He currently holds advisory roles at cybersecurity firm The Data Pros and software company Channel Portal.

Jeanos’ Career in Panasonic

Jeanos had a previous stint of over 16 years at Panasonic North America, where he served last as the company’s president, while also exercising the roles of chief information officer and chief information systems officer. Earlier roles he exercised in the company include as group manager of Panasonic Industrial’s IT and e-business and Panasonic enterprise resource project manager, with over three years of service in each of the two positions.

He earned a master of business administration degree in strategic management from Villanova University, where he currently serves as a volunteer mentor in its school of business. Jeanos holds a bachelor of science degree in applied mathematics–statistics from Montclair University.

Written by Arthur McMiler

