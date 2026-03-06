Gunnison Consulting Group , a federal IT and cybersecurity services provider, has partnered with BMC Helix to co-develop the CyberFusion platform to support federal agencies with integrated, artificial intelligence-driven cybersecurity and IT operations capabilities.

What Is the CyberFusion Platform?

CyberFusion is an asset-centric cyber and IT operations platform, Gunnison said Thursday. The platform unifies security and operational workflows using advanced agentic AI, enabling agencies to track their assets, mission roles and real-time security posture through a single, continuously updated view.

How Will CyberFusion Support Federal Cyber Efforts?

The platform is intended to help agencies address federal mandates tied to zero trust architecture, asset visibility and cyber resilience. It correlates telemetry from multiple security and IT operations sources to accelerate mean time to response and strengthen mission assurance. CyberFusion also enables agencies to assess key operational questions regarding asset ownership, mission dependencies and system security conditions. Gunnison will leverage its federal contract vehicles to give agencies a streamlined acquisition path for CyberFusion.

“Our collaboration with BMC Helix combines Gunnison’s proven cyber and operations mission‑delivery success across organizations such as the U.S. Marine Corps, Department of State, Health and Human Services, the Federal Courts, and the Department of the Interior, combined with BMC Helix’s Unified System Context, open AI‑extensible architecture, and FedRAMP‑authorized platform capabilities, brings together execution and innovation to deliver an operationally contextualized view of risk, exposure, and control status,” said Gil Dussek , CEO of Gunnison.

Notable Gunnison Contract Awards

Beyond the collaboration with BMC Helix, Gunnison has secured several federal contracts supporting IT and cybersecurity efforts across government agencies. In January 2026, the company won a position on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Global Infrastructure and Development Acquisition, or GLINDA, 2.0 blanket purchase agreement for IT support services. In January 2025, Gunnison secured a contract worth an estimated $10 million to provide digital services to the U.S. House of Representatives. The company also partnered with GovSmart in 2024 on a $23 million contract to provide BMC Helix software-as-a-service to the U.S. Marine Corps.