Gunnison Wins Spot on $502M NRC GLINDA 2.0 IT Support BPA

Gunnison Consulting Group has won a position on the second iteration of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Global Infrastructure and Development Acquisition, or GLINDA 2.0, blanket purchase agreement for IT support services.

The company said Tuesday it will work with R3, ATL, Central Strategies and Code Plus as part of its team under the potential 10-year, $502 million BPA.

“We appreciate the continued trust and confidence the NRC has placed in our team and look forward to delivering sustained, measurable value in support of the Agency’s mission over the next decade,” said Gunnison CEO Gil Dussek.

Gunnison and five other vendors secured spots on the follow-on vehicle in December.

What Is the Scope of the NRC GLINDA 2.0 BPA?

GLINDA 2.0 seeks to create strategic business partnerships to facilitate the delivery of IT and information management services designed to protect information assets and improve customer experience.

NRC expects the BPA to help advance the modernization of IT capabilities to improve operations and support missions across the agency.

The BPA has a five-year base term and one five-year option period that could run through December 2035 if exercised.

What Does Gunnison Do?

Founded in 1994, Gunnison supports federal agencies by providing IT platforms and services across cybersecurity, digital services, and intelligence and automation.

The McLean, Virginia-based company has been supporting NRC through the GLINDA program. In 2022, the company secured a follow-on task order under the legacy BPA to provide mobility enterprise services for the commission.

In 2017, the commission originally awarded Global Solutions & Services Frameworks a prime position on the $679 million GLINDA BPA. Gunnison acquired G2SF in 2020.