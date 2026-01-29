Seekr has received a contract from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center, or DEVCOM AvMC, to support cyber and system vulnerability analysis across Army weapons systems.

What Is the Contract Scope?

Under the contract, Seekr will deploy artificial intelligence agents to analyze DEVCOM AvMC weapon platforms, detecting cyber, system and mission vulnerabilities that could impact mission performance. The effort aims to strengthen cybersecurity and system resilience across missile defense and aviation systems by accelerating vulnerability detection and threat modeling.

“Our nation faces adversaries who are continuously developing, testing, and evolving new, unconventional methods to disrupt our critical national defense systems,” said Rob Clark , president of Seekr. “Whether it’s emerging threats on current platforms, or systems of the future, agentic AI built on trusted models gives the Army the precision and speed needed to secure the Army’s missile defense and aviation assets,” continued the GovCon expert.

What Capability Will Seekr Offer?

Seekr will use its SeekrFlow AI operating system to develop agent-based AI models that identify system vulnerabilities and generate synthetic exploits based on threat intelligence, supporting threat modeling and adversary emulation.

The capability is intended to reduce reliance on manual analysis, which can be time-consuming and allow vulnerabilities in complex defense systems, such as Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile batteries, to go undetected as adversaries advance cyber, electronic warfare and AI-enabled attack techniques.

What Other Contracts Has the Army Awarded to Seekr?

Prior to the DEVCOM AvMC contract, the Army awarded Seekr two Small Business Innovation Research contracts in June 2025 to develop generative AI, large language model and machine learning capabilities for military and mission-critical applications. The awards support the Department of War’s Trusted AI and Autonomy initiative and aim to accelerate the use of AI for situational awareness and warfighter decision support.