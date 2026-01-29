GCS Geospatial Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

GCS Geospatial, provider of geospatial and remote sensing technologies across defense and intelligence communities, has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 certification.

The veteran-owned small business said Tuesday that it had spent over two years preparing for the assessment, developing documentation, implementing technical controls and hardening its IT systems to protect mission-critical geospatial data.

Meet cyber leaders from across government and industry at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit, happening May 21. At the GovCon networking event, attendees can forge new partnerships and learn about new federal and defense requirements and capability needs. Sign up today to join the conversation.

Why Does CMMC Level 2 Matter for Geospatial Missions?

CMMC Level 2 indicates compliance with all 110 controls outlined in National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171.

According to GCS, achieving CMMC Level 2 demonstrates its readiness to securely handle Controlled Unclassified Information, or CUI.

“We aimed to be at the tip of the spear in achieving CMMC Level 2 certification because we know Contracting Officers and Program Managers want to work with companies who show initiative and innovation in everything they do,” Stephen Grover, CEO of GCS Geospatial, stated.

He added that the certification reflects the company’s “commitment to delivering the highest performance, quality, integrity, and standards in supporting our defense and intelligence customers’ national security missions.”

What Is GCS Geospatial?

Founded in 2013, GCS Geospatial supports a range of geospatial Intelligence-focused efforts, including work for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

In 2025, GCS partnered with Hobu, a point cloud data management software developer, to deliver advanced 3D analytics tools to NGA under the Boosting Innovative GEOINT Research Broad Agency Announcement program. The effort aims to enhance analysis of complex 3D data, including point clouds, digital surface models and mesh surfaces. GCS improved its browser-based Eptium exploitation and learning tool and developed new line-of-sight and viewshed analysis capabilities through plugins for Applied Imagery’s Quick Terrain Modeler.