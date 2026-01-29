Alpha Omega has rolled out a new automation offering aimed at helping federal agencies move modernization work from planning into execution more quickly.

The company said Wednesday its Continuum Automation Framework brings together a set of artificial intelligence-enabled tools intended to reduce manual effort across system design, software updates, data migration and compliance activities.

Alpha Omega CEO Gautam Ijoor, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient, said the framework is meant to help agencies avoid slow, disconnected modernization approaches. “We’ve combined proven cutting-edge capabilities with rapid acquisition pathways to empower agencies to generate immediate returns on their investment,” he added.

What Does the Continuum Automation Framework Support?

Alpha Omega described Continuum as a unified framework designed for agencies working to modernize and secure mission-critical technology environments.

The offering is organized around four accelerators:

Design – focused on rapid prototyping and early-stage development

Code – aimed at modernizing legacy software into future-ready systems

Connect – intended to streamline cloud and data migration work

Secure – designed to reduce time-consuming cybersecurity and authorization steps

Alpha Omega said agencies can use the modules separately or combine them as part of a connected modernization pipeline.

Using an Air Force pilot project as proof, Alpha Omega showed that automation cuts costs and saves time. The project finished early and cost significantly less than traditional methods.

How Does Continuum Align With Shifting Federal Acquisition Priorities?

Alpha Omega framed Continuum against recent acquisition reform efforts, including an executive order that calls for modernizing defense acquisition processes.

The company said Continuum is supported by its Fast Path to Procurement approach, which it described as a streamlined acquisition ecosystem offering pre-competed, readily awardable products through commercial solutions openings, other transaction agreements and commercial marketplaces.

According to Ijoor, speed, precision and trust are central to national security modernization. “Continuum is Alpha Omega solving the equation for modernization – combining automation, acquisition agility, and mission expertise to help government move faster than the threats it faces,” he said.