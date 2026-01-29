Empower AI announced on LinkedIn Wednesday that it has earned the “awardable” designation from the Department of War’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, or CDAO, through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

What Is Empower AI’s Intelligent Document Assistant?

Intelligent Document Assistant, or IDA, is a service-based AI offering that modernizes how federal agencies handle and automate the processing of large-scale documents. The AI solution-as-a-service’s “awardable” status makes it eligible for procurement by federal agencies.

What Is CDAO Tradewinds?

Tradewinds is a Department of War initiative that speeds the adoption of AI, machine learning, digital and data analytics capabilities by connecting government users with industry and academic innovators. Its ecosystem supports collaboration and contracting opportunities, anchored by the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, a digital library of post-competition, award-ready solutions, alongside decentralized acquisition vehicles, AI acquisition training and AI-enabled tools that support mission-focused procurement.

