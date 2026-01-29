Redwire Wins Spot on MDA’s $151B SHIELD Contract Vehicle

Redwire has been selected as an awardee under the Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense, or SHIELD, multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling value of $151 billion.

The SHIELD vehicle is structured to support rapid competition of task orders tied to layered homeland missile defense and other mission areas requiring accelerated delivery of new capabilities, Redwire said Tuesday.

According to Peter Cannito, chairman and CEO of Redwire, the company’s space and defense technologies position it to support national security partners across the Department of War.

What Can Redwire Contribute to SHIELD?

Redwire’s portfolio includes unmanned aerial systems, advanced sensors, maneuverable spacecraft platforms and agent-based modeling and simulation tools that could support multi-domain defense missions.

On its website, the company highlighted its Digitally Engineered Mission Systems & Integration environment, designed to support high-fidelity simulation and architecture assessment.

What Types of Work Will SHIELD Support?

SHIELD is designed to support a broad range of activities tied to layered homeland defense, including research and development, systems engineering, prototyping, experimentation, modernization and sustainment.

Task orders may incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled applications where appropriate.

Work will be performed across the United States. If all options are exercised, the ordering period could extend through December 2035.

Redwire’s SHIELD award follows other recent defense-related efforts, including a $44 million Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency phase 2 contract awarded in late 2025 to advance the Otter very low Earth orbit mission.

Otter is based on Redwire’s SabreSat platform and is intended to demonstrate an air-breathing spacecraft while supporting next-generation orbital capabilities.