DecisionPoint JV, a joint venture between DecisionPoint and Agile Defense , has secured a position under the General Services Administration’s Polaris Governmentwide Acquisition Contract within the service-disabled veteran-owned small business, or SDVOSB, pool.

What Opportunities Does the Polaris GWAC Provide?

The contract positions the mentor-protégé joint venture to compete for federal task orders covering IT and digital services, DecisionPoint said Thursday. Through the Polaris contract vehicle, agencies can access capabilities spanning enterprise IT support, cybersecurity, cloud platforms and data-focused technologies using flexible acquisition pathways. The agreement also enables the joint venture to pursue opportunities supporting federal modernization initiatives and mission requirements.

“The Polaris GWAC provides a powerful platform for delivering innovative, secure, and results-driven solutions at the speed our customers require,” said Brian Flood , CEO of DecisionPoint and a past Wash100 Award winner.

What Is the Polaris Contract Vehicle?

Polaris is a 10-year contracting vehicle designed to give the government streamlined access to professional services in sectors such as artificial intelligence automation, cloud computing, cybersecurity and data analytics. By utilizing the SDVOSB pool, agencies can support qualified small businesses providing advanced technologies.

“For our customers, Polaris is about outcomes. It enables us to move quickly from requirement to delivery while providing secure, reliable solutions that strengthen operations and directly support mission success,” said Rick Wagner , CEO of Agile Defense and a seven-time Wash100 winner.

Polaris Award Timeline

GSA has gradually expanded the Polaris award pools since early 2025. In January, the agency named 102 firms selected for the vehicle’s small business pool, followed in November by the announcement of awardees in the vehicle’s SDVOSB and HUBZone pools. DecisionPoint JV was added to the SDVOSB pool in December.