Former NSA Official Doreen Harwood Joins CSG as Board Chair

Capital Solutions Group has appointed national security and technology leader Doreen Harwood, a national security expert, as chair of its newly established board of directors.

CSG said Thursday that Harwood will advise its executive leadership team and work to guide the company as it works to expand within the national security technology community.

“We are honored to welcome Doreen Harwood as the inaugural chair of our board of directors,” Jeff May, CEO of CSG, commented. “As CSG scales, we want experienced, mission-tested leadership helping us think bigger, move smarter and stay grounded in what our customers truly need. Doreen has operated at the highest levels of national security, where the stakes are real and performance matters. Her perspective will challenge us, strengthen us, and help ensure we grow with discipline and purpose.”

Who Is Doreen Harwood?

Harwood brings more than three decades of experience across government and industry leadership roles supporting national security missions.

She currently serves as president of DEHarwood Consulting, a firm she founded in 2018 to provide advisory services across the national security technology sector.

Before launching her consulting practice, she served as senior vice president at Leidos, where she led the company’s cyber and signals intelligence portfolio and worked with agencies including the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cyber Command.

Prior to her private sector career, Harwood spent 30 years at the NSA. She served as program executive officer for collection, high performance computing and research, the agency’s largest PEO portfolio supporting operational capabilities, technology development and research programs.

Her government career also includes providing operational support for NSA’s global counterterrorism missions, leadership of the Department of War’s acquisition reform initiatives and efforts to expand the cryptologic enterprise.

In addition to her professional leadership, Harwood is active in workforce and community initiatives. She previously served as president of the Fort Meade Alliance and currently chairs the organization’s Education and Workforce Committee.

What Is CSG?

CSG provides advanced technologies designed to support defense and intelligence community missions.

Founded in 2007, the company develops proprietary technologies and integrates commercial tools such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity capabilities into secure government systems.

CSG also delivers technical services across enterprise architecture, software and systems engineering, DevOps and data science. The company’s engineers and subject matter experts work to design, secure and manage enterprise-scale systems used by federal agencies.