Dejero‘s cloud-based connectivity management platform, Dejero Control and Concentrator, has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate certification.

The Waterloo, Canada-based company said Thursday that Customs and Border Protection served as the sponsoring agency for the authorization.

What Does Dejero’s FedRAMP Authorization Mean for Federal Agencies?

The designation confirms that the Dejero Control and Concentrator meets federal cybersecurity requirements for protecting sensitive government information and enables agencies to deploy the platform.

“For agencies operating in the most challenging environments, connectivity isn’t just a utility; it’s a lifeline,” Jehan Karim, Dejero’s global director of business development, stated.

“This authorization represents a pivotal step in our mission to provide federal partners with the resilient, secure and always-on communication infrastructure for national security and public safety,” Karim, who also oversees the company’s federal portfolio expansion, added.

Dejero Control is a cloud-based system that provides centralized visibility and management of deployed Dejero equipment. The platform allows administrators to remotely configure and monitor devices, network performance and bandwidth allocation across distributed operations.

The Concentrator component works as a gateway infrastructure that aggregates multiple network connections to deliver high-bandwidth connectivity.

What Is Dejero?

Founded in 2008, Dejero develops intelligent connectivity platforms designed to deliver internet and data communications for mission-critical operations.

The company’s technology aggregates multiple network types, including 4G and 5G cellular, satellite, and fixed broadband, into a software-defined network managed through the cloud.

Dejero recently introduced the TITAN Command platform, the first product under its TITAN family of connectivity platforms. TITAN Command features a triple 5G modem architecture, 14 integrated antennas and support for Global Positioning System and Global Navigation Satellite System technologies.

Additional TITAN platforms scheduled for release in 2026 include TITAN Mobile for vehicle-based deployments, TITAN Scout for rapid field operations and TITAN Ghost, a virtualized implementation of Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology for cloud deployments.