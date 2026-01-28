Dejero Launches TITAN Command Connectivity Platform

Dejero has unveiled TITAN Command, a connectivity platform designed to deliver networking capability in demanding operational environments. In a Jan. 12 press release, the Canada-based company said Dejero TITAN Command is the first product released under the TITAN family of connectivity platforms.

What Is Dejero TITAN Command?

Dejero TITAN Command serves as a fixed and mobile connectivity platform for mission-critical operations. It leverages the company’s Smart Blending Technology and features a triple 5G modem architecture, 14 integrated antennas, Global Positioning System and Global Navigation Satellite System support, and Power over Ethernet capability.

The platform is also designed to operate in extreme environmental conditions.

“By integrating three 5G modems with our advanced Smart Blending Technology, we’re delivering connectivity capability that was previously impossible in a single device. This is a solid foundation that organizations can build their most critical operations upon,” said Matt Scully, director of product management at Dejero.

TITAN Command will make its global debut at ISE 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

What Are the Other Products to Be Launched Under the Dejero TITAN Family?

Dejero plans to expand the TITAN family with additional products throughout 2026, each tailored to specific operational needs. Following TITAN Command, the company will introduce TITAN Mobile by the second quarter of 2026. TITAN Mobile is a vehicle-optimized platform designed for fleets and mobile response units.

Dejero will launch TITAN Scout in the third quarter. The platform is a battery-powered device intended for rapid field deployment.

Later in the year, the company plans to unveil TITAN Ghost, a virtualized implementation of its Smart Blending Technology designed for cloud deployments and custom integrations.

All TITAN products will leverage the company’s unified management platform, TITAN Control, for all deployments.

What Does Dejero Do?

Founded in 2008, Dejero develops intelligent connectivity platforms designed to deliver reliable internet and data communications for mission-critical operations. The company’s technology aggregates multiple network types, including 4G and 5G cellular, satellite and fixed broadband, into a software-defined network in the cloud.

Dejero supports government and defense, public safety, broadcast media and enterprise operations.