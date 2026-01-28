DMI has received a strategic contract from the U.S. Army’s 411th Contracting Support Brigade to provide full-spectrum S-6 IT support for the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, its subordinate units and logistics readiness centers across South Korea and Japan.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22 will bring together senior government leaders to share next-generation plans for AI, cyber and enterprise IT modernization. Sign up now.

What Does DMI’s S-6 IT Support Contract Cover?

The scope of work includes providing command, control, communications, computers and information management, or C4IM, support to sustain operational readiness across the Indo-Pacific region, DMI said Tuesday. The contract covers enterprise IT service desk operations, cybersecurity, unified capabilities and video teleconferencing systems, and lifecycle management for classified and unclassified network environments.

The contract supports Army operations at key installations such as Camp Humphreys, Camp Casey and Camp Carroll in South Korea, as well as sites in Japan, providing secure communications, on-site technical assistance and network support for forward-deployed forces.

What Did DMI Executive & GovCon Expert Kristian Kindoll Say About the Contract?

“This is a major win that reinforces our deep commitment to supporting the warfighter,” said Kristian Kindoll , vice president and general manager for defense at DMI.

“We’re honored to serve as the S-6 support provider for the 403rd AFSB. Our team is laser-focused on ensuring secure, scalable, and resilient IT services that empower Army units from Camp Humphreys to Camp Carroll and beyond,” Kindoll continued.