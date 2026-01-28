Carahsoft Technology and Janes have partnered to bring the latter’s intelligence platforms to U.S. government agencies. Carahsoft said Tuesday it will serve as Janes’ Master Government Aggregator under the partnership.

How Will Carahsoft Support Janes Through the Partnership?

Carahsoft will distribute Janes’ intelligence offerings through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contracts.

“With the addition of Janes solutions to our portfolio, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are providing Government customers with commercially available, validated open source intelligence that enables multi-partner missions where classified data may be limited,” said Michael Shrader, vice president of innovative and intelligence solutions at Carahsoft.

Shrader added that the capabilities, along with flexible delivery options through the Janes portal or integration into existing systems, will support joint government customers.

What Did Janes US President Paul Tierney Say About the Carahsoft Partnership?

“Our partnership with Carahsoft simplifies procurement for our U.S. Government customers, enabling faster, easier access to Janes intelligence capabilities,” said Paul Tierney, president of Janes US.

Tierney, who assumed his current role at Janes in August, noted that the company has worked with defense and military agencies in the U.S. and internationally to provide validated foundational intelligence that supports situational awareness and decision-making.

What Does Janes Do?

Janes provides foundational, current, country and strategic intelligence for military, government and industry customers by transforming large volumes of data into actionable insights verified by expert analysts. The company delivers its intelligence through digital platforms and application programming interfaces designed to support rapid decision-making.

In addition to its intelligence products, Janes offers strategic consulting services through direct collaboration with its global analyst network.

What Are Carahsoft’s Other Public Sector Intelligence Partnerships?

Carahsoft has expanded its public sector intelligence portfolio through multiple partnerships. The company works with WhoMeta to distribute the Arqent OS platform, which delivers real-time data fusion and geospatial monitoring capabilities.

In early January, Carahsoft announced that it teamed up with Threat Digital to offer an AI-driven risk intelligence platform to government customers.

In addition, Carahsoft partners with TextOre to deliver open-source intelligence capabilities to public sector clients.