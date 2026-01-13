TextOre and Carahsoft Technology have partnered to bring advanced open-source intelligence, or OSINT, capabilities to the public sector.

How Will Carahsoft Support TextOre?

Carahsoft said Monday it will serve as TextOre’s master government aggregator under the partnership. The company will provide government agencies access to TextOre’s OSINT services through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners.

“Carahsoft’s deep relationships and proven expertise in Government services and technology distribution will help us deliver critical insights that strengthen national security and support informed decision-making,” said Robert Stewart , CEO of TextOre.

What Capabilities Does TextOre Offer?

TextOre delivers OSINT capabilities designed to help government, defense and intelligence organizations strengthen situational awareness and decision-making. Its offerings include national security, geopolitical analysis and data-driven risk assessment. By combining linguistically skilled regional specialists with advanced research methods and AI-powered analytics, TextOre extracts valuable insight from open and foreign-language sources.