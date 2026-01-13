Northrop Grumman to Build Advanced MK54 MOD 2 Torpedoes for Navy Under $233M Contract

Northrop Grumman has secured a $233 million contract to manufacture the MK54 MOD 2, a new lightweight torpedo, for the U.S. Navy.

The company said Monday that the award covers the weapon system’s integration and proof of manufacturing at its facility in Plymouth, Minnesota, and the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in Rocket Center in West Virginia.

Join top decision-makers across military and industry at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. The event is open to all organizations that want to connect with the leaders shaping the future of naval warfare. You can secure your spot at this critical summit as early as today.

What is the MK54 MOD 2 Torpedo?

The MK54 MOD 2 torpedo features a custom warhead designed to fire from a range of Navy platforms and operate in all ocean environments, with the ability to track, classify and engage underwater targets.

“This new weapon will provide U.S. and allied sailors with a next-generation response to counter the most advanced undersea threats,” stated Dave Fine, vice president of armament systems at Northrop Grumman.

The MK54 MOD 2 is expected to reach early operational capability in fiscal year 2026, according to a document from the Office of the Secretary of War.

It was developed through a cooperative development agreement led by the U.S. Navy in partnership with the Australian Defence Force.

What Other Weapons Is Northrop Grumman Providing the Military?

Northrop Grumman also recently secured a contract from the U.S. Army to supply XM1211 High Explosive Proximity, or HEP, fuzed rounds of medium-caliber ammunition. The XM1211 is equipped with a proximity sensor designed to detonate and destroy unmanned aerial systems.

In December, the company won a contract worth up to $100 million from the U.S. Air Force for Stand-in Attack Weapon, or SiAW, subsystem support.