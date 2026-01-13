Kratos to Expand Operations With New Birmingham Facility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has unveiled plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot facility at its Oxmoor Valley campus as part of an expansion of its operations in Birmingham, Alabama.

The company said Monday the new structure will feature office space and an area for electromechanical systems and integration, expanding its Birmingham footprint to approximately 150,000 square feet.

“We are excited to continue our rapid expansion in the Birmingham area since the acquisition by Kratos three years ago. We have doubled the workforce in that time and will continue to position ourselves for additional growth by adding state-of-the-art facilities to match the top talent we are hiring,” said Michael Johns , senior vice president of Kratos SRE.

How Will the New Kratos Facility Be Used?

The facility is designed to scale Kratos’ defense and national security programs while strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base, with a focus on strategic deterrence, missiles, space, hypersonics, trusted microelectronics, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance imaging. This expansion is set to accelerate the development of Kratos’ products—such as HORUS, CRADLE and UltraSpec—and support Alabama’s skilled manufacturing workforce.

What Are Some of Kratos’ Other Expansion Projects?

Beyond the Birmingham project, Kratos is building and expanding multiple facilities across the U.S., including a facility in Bristow, Oklahoma, to produce turbojet engines; the 155,000-square-foot Indiana Radar Integration Complex to support AN/SPY-1 maintenance, modernization and prototyping; and an arc jet and coupled fiber laser facility for hypersonic materials evaluation.