Draper has appointed Kathryn Brinsfield, a biosecurity and public health leader, as vice president and general manager of biotechnology systems.

Draper’s latest appointment reflects continued momentum across the broader healthcare and life sciences landscape. As agencies and industry partners accelerate efforts to modernize healthcare systems and prepare for emerging public health challenges, the Potomac Officers Club’s rescheduled 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12 will convene decision-makers shaping what comes next. Sign up now to join government and industry leaders for timely insights and high-impact discussions.

What Did Draper CEO Jerry Wohletz’s Say About Brinsfield’s Appointment?

In this capacity, Brinsfield will report to Draper President and CEO Jerry Wohletz as she oversees the business unit’s strategic direction and the company’s biodefense and biomedical research programs, Draper said Monday.

“Kathryn has extensive experience in biosecurity and understands the importance of advancing the nation’s capabilities to meet emerging biological threats,” Wohletz commented, adding, “Her programmatic knowledge and customer insight will be tremendously valuable as Draper continues to invest, innovate, and grow in support of its U.S. national security missions.”

Who Is Kathryn Brinsfield?

Before Draper, Brinsfield held multiple roles focused on biosurveillance, biological weapons and technology and counterproliferation at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Prior to joining ODNI, she served as chief medical officer within the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Health Affairs and as director of medical preparedness policy on the White House National Security Council.

The former associate professor at the Boston University Schools of Medicine and Public Health spent over a decade as an attending physician at Boston City Hospital/Boston Medical Center.

The Brown University graduate earned her medical degree from Tufts School of Medicine. Brinsfield also has a master’s degree in public health from Boston University.

What Kind of Company Is Draper?

Draper is a nonprofit research, development and manufacturing company with more than 2,500 employees.

The company meets customers’ requirements by delivering mission-driven platforms across four mission areas: biotechnology, electronic, strategic and space systems. It develops biotechnological platforms designed to detect chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats to protect national security and address health security needs.