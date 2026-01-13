MetTel, a provider of telecommunications products and services, has announced the general availability of its Utilities Expense Management, or UEM, platform for monitoring transactions and automating operations to eliminate waste and promote sustainability.

The company said Tuesday that the platform, available to commercial and federal customers, serves as a central command center that unifies thousands of utility accounts. The MetTel Portal, powered by the intelligent tool Bruin for controlling all aspects of communications, provides real-time visibility into usage.

“Organizations across government and commercial sectors struggle with decentralized utility management, creating significant operational inefficiencies,” Don Parente, vice president of public sector sales and solution architecture at MetTel, stated. “Our UEM solution provides a single source of truth that eliminates redundancies, identifies billing errors and delivers immediate savings through streamlined workflows and automated validation.”

How Will MetTel’s UEM Platform Boost Efficiency?

The platform offers five core capabilities: intelligent invoice management, cost visualization, automated payment scheduling, continuous optimization and anomaly detection driven by artificial intelligence.

According to MetTel, the UEM flags issues in one-third of managed accounts each month on average.

The General Services Administration is one of the first organizations to implement the UEM. The platform handles invoices across the agency’s approximately 3,400 active utility accounts and 800 utilities.

The company also managed utility and telecommunications expenses for another federal agency in 2024.

What Other Services Does MetTel Offer to Federal Agencies?

In November, MetTel completed a nationwide modernization of GSA’s network and voice infrastructure under the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract. The modernization is intended to enhance connectivity, security and efficiency across nearly 800 federal locations worldwide.

MetTel also secured a contract from the U.S. Veterans Administration in August to implement its Plain Old Telephone Service, or POTS, Transformation offering and enhance the agency’s telephone landlines in 1,875 sites.