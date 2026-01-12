NASA has issued a sources sought notice to gather industry feedback on the Landsat Next spacecraft procurement as the agency evaluates how to advance the next generation of the long-running Earth observation program.

The market research notice, posted by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center on SAM.gov Friday, is intended to inform planning, validate feasibility and promote competition ahead of a potential future procurement.

What Landsat Next Procurement Info Is NASA Requesting From Industry?

NASA is seeking input from spacecraft vendors on updated draft procurement documents, including the statement of work and contract data, mission assurance and environmental requirements.

The agency said the documents were revised based on feedback received during an industry week held in March 2025. Interested companies are invited to submit comments and questions by Jan. 30.

How Is Landsat Next Structured?

Landsat Next is envisioned as a constellation of three spacecraft launched together into orbit no earlier than 2030.

Under the Sustainable Land Imaging Program, NASA is responsible for developing and launching Landsat satellites and instruments, while the U.S. Geological Survey is in charge of satellite operations and data management following on-orbit checkout.

The Landsat Next constellation is designed to improve spatial, spectral and temporal resolution compared with Landsat 8 and 9.

What Work Will the Potential Landsat Next Contract Cover?

The draft Landsat Next statement of work outlines requirements for the design, development, integration, test, launch support and on-orbit commissioning of the three new spacecraft.

NASA stated that the potential contract will deliver three fully integrated, flight-qualified observatories capable of accommodating increased instrument data rates, higher system performance requirements and expanded communications demands, while complying with NASA mission assurance, safety and space-environment standards required for multi-year Earth observation operations.

Why Is Landsat Next Under Review?

While Landsat Next has received funding to begin formulation activities, the program is now operating in a shifting budget and policy environment.

According to a Congressional Research Service report published in June 2025, President Donald Trump’s fiscal year 2026 budget request proposed restructuring the Landsat Next mission while NASA studies more affordable approaches to maintaining continuity of Landsat imagery.

The CRS report noted that some critics argue that Landsat Next goes beyond basic continuity and may place pressure on NASA and USGS budgets.