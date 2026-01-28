Systems Planning & Analysis has appointed Raj Badhwar as its chief information officer, placing a longtime cybersecurity and technology executive on the company’s executive leadership team.

According to a press announcement received by Executive Mosaic, Badhwar will report to CEO Rich Sawchak and will be responsible for SPA’s information technology functions spanning digital strategy, enterprise architecture, engineering, operations, data management and business intelligence.

“Raj brings deep expertise in cybersecurity, cloud, and enterprise IT that will be critical as SPA continues to grow and support increasingly complex national security missions,” Sawchak said, adding that the new CIO will help ensure that SPA’s technology “remains secure, modern and aligned” with customer requirements and the company’s strategic vision.

Who Is Raj Badhwar?

Badhwar brings more than three decades of leadership experience in technology and cybersecurity organizations across defense, engineering, financial services and cloud platforms.

Before joining SPA, he served as senior vice president and global chief information security officer at Jacobs. He also held CISO roles at Oracle and Voya Financial and became chief technology officer at BAE Systems, according to his LinkedIn profile. Other companies he joined include Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Sprint.

He earned a master’s degree in information systems technology from the George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Karnatak University.

Commenting on his new role, Badhwar said his priorities include achieving operational simplicity, strengthening security, and advancing cloud, data and cybersecurity capabilities as the organization expands.

“My work at SPA will center on ensuring technology directly supports mission outcomes for our national security customers,” he noted.

SPA said Badhwar’s focus will be on driving operational efficiency and scalability, ensuring that every tech investment fuels mission delivery, business expansion and acquisition-related activities.