HII Mission Technologies has undergone a rapid evolution over the past several years, transforming from a $1 billion business into a multi-billion-dollar defense technology organization with a growing global footprint. At the center of that transformation is Ashutosh Gokhale , chief financial officer and senior vice president of business management, who has helped guide the division through acquisition integration, operational restructuring and sustained profitability.

Since joining HII in 2021, Gokhale has focused on turning scale into advantage. That has meant integrating a major acquisition, modernizing financial systems and reshaping internal processes to support faster decision-making, stronger cost discipline and long-term alignment with national defense priorities. His leadership approach reflects a career spent at the intersection of finance, operations and technology, shaped by years overseeing growth, pricing and M&A in complex government services environments.

In this ExecutiveBiz Spotlight interview, Gokhale shared how disciplined integration drove Mission Technologies’ growth, why HII is taking a measured approach to artificial intelligence in finance, and how his engineering background informs his perspective as the GovCon industry becomes more technology-driven. He also reveals what excites him most about HII’s future, from unmanned and autonomous systems to international partnerships that are reshaping global defense.

ExecutiveBiz: HII has seen significant growth and transformation in recent years. How would you describe the company’s journey?

Ashutosh Gokhale: HII Mission Technologies had a transformational event in 2021 when we acquired Alion . Having acquired many companies in my career, I learned that the true measure of success in mergers and acquisitions isn’t just the deal itself, it’s the intended synergies realized through effective integration. That’s the most challenging step. The consistent growth from HII Mission Technologies in recent years stems directly from that successful integration, which expanded our capabilities in defense technology and advanced solutions.

Our portfolio is vastly different now from where we were several years ago. We took some very deliberate actions in shaping and re-organizing this portfolio to ensure we are aligned with national defense strategy priorities. Over the past few years, we have worked hard to build HII into a recognizable and respected brand. Thanks to our consistent growth, profitability and strategic transformation, HII Mission Technologies has become far more visible and influential across the defense sector.

EBiz: You’ve mentioned implementing AI into finance. How is HII using AI to strengthen its business operations?

Gokhale: We are approaching AI implementation carefully and deliberatively, with a focus on driving meaningful change rather than rushing into it. Right now, we are exploring how AI can streamline processes, improve accuracy and provide insights that help us make better decisions in finance. Our goal is to prove success in these initial areas first. Once we have demonstrated that AI can deliver real value, we will look to expand those capabilities further across the enterprise. For us, AI isn’t just about efficiency, it’s about building a foundation for the future in a thoughtful, sustainable way.

EBiz: Your career began as an engineer. How did that background shape your path to becoming CFO, and how do you see the industry evolving?

Gokhale: My career began in engineering, which taught me to break down complex problems, rely on data and think in terms of systems. Those skills translated directly into financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy. My technical background also strengthened my collaboration with program managers and engineers because I understood the operational drivers behind cost and performance. As a result, I was able to improve forecast accuracy and support decision making with both financial and technical insight.

The GovCon industry is becoming more technology-driven, with greater emphasis on digital transformation, speed and cost transparency. That evolution makes the intersection of technical understanding and financial leadership ever more important.

EBiz: Looking ahead, what excites you most about HII’s future?

Gokhale: I am energized by the momentum we have built—delivering consistent growth while expanding globally and leveraging technology to drive efficiency and innovation. What excites me most is how our vast portfolio of products and technologies is shaping the future of global defense. We are playing a key role in AUKUS. We formalized several new partnerships in Australia, strengthening our commitment and underscoring the importance of allied industrial partnerships in reinforcing deterrence, ensuring interoperability and maintaining maritime dominance in contested regions.

On the technology front, one technology that stands out as transformative is unmanned, autonomous systems. The unveiling of HII’s ROMULUS family of unmanned surface vessels in 2025 was a declaration that the future fight will be led by machines capable of independent action, scalable deployment and seamless integration with human operators. Lastly, I would have to say how we have realigned our market strategy to deliver products that are scalable and deployable and relevant to the needs of warfighters. With acquisition reform underway, it’s imperative that we can deliver rapidly in this changing environment.

With our strong evolution, HII Mission Technologies’ next chapter is about scaling that success—growing our reach, deepening our impact and staying agile in a rapidly evolving industry.