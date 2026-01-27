Systems integrator Future Technologies has appointed Richard Johanning, a government contracting and defense industry leader, as vice president of government solutions.

In this capacity, Johanning will leverage more than 28 years of leadership experience across the defense, federal contracting and industrial technology sectors to help bridge complex radio frequency physics with high-level mission strategy, Future Technologies said Monday.

Who Is Richard Johanning?

Johanning most recently served as Amentum‘s director of enterprise solution architecture. In this role, he led early-stage capture strategies supporting national security initiatives.

He also served as VP of mission solutions at Finch AI, where he focused on integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities into defense workflows.

His government service includes roles as technical director for the Joint Electronic Warfare Center and as a GS-15 leader within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, where he managed information operations policy.

The Future Technologies executive is former vice chair of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s critical infrastructure subcommittee.

Johanning holds a Master of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in information systems from the University of Phoenix.

What Does Future Technologies Do?

Future Technologies is a systems integrator focused on providing end-to-end private network platforms for military, government, energy, manufacturing and transportation sectors.

Established in 1999, the Georgia-based company leverages its expertise in fixed wireless, private 5G, WI-FI, fiber and legacy networks to provide design, assessment and deployment support services for mission-critical infrastructure.

In September 2025, the company announced that it secured over $50 million in Department of War contracts for private 5G-based connectivity platforms and support.