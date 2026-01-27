LMI’s SPECTR asset tracking and visibility platform has launched on the Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s, or CDAO, Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, the company said SPECTR has received “awardable” status from CDAO.

What Is SPECTR?

SPECTR is a sensor mesh platform designed to deliver persistent asset visibility by integrating long-life global positioning system, passive radio frequency identification and secure data collection with mission-ready analytics for operational environments.

The platform seeks to support expeditionary logistics, training exercises, fleet and maintenance operations, and ammunition tracking to improve accountability and readiness.

LMI began offering SPECTR following its acquisition of intellectual property and advanced capabilities in December to broaden its in-transit visibility and asset tracking services for the U.S. military.

What Is CDAO Tradewinds?

Tradewinds is CDAO’s acquisition ecosystem designed to support alternative approaches to technology acquisition and procurement across the Department of War. The platform currently supports more than 120 DOW organizations and leverages existing acquisition authorities to speed up the procurement of capabilities.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a centralized platform featuring technology platforms intended for defense applications. It uses monthly vendor-submitted video pitches that are evaluated against federal standards as part of its approach to identifying technology platforms for government consideration.