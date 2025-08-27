Janes has appointed Paul Tierney as president of its U.S. operations. The open-source defense and security intelligence provider announced the appointment on Monday.

In his new role, Tierney will lead Janes’s American team, advance operational excellence and oversee the execution of the company’s growth strategy across the U.S. defense and intelligence communities and the defense industrial base.

“I am excited to be joining Janes at this time.” Tierney said, “In today’s complex global environment, the need for reliable intelligence has never been more important. Janes is uniquely positioned to enable decision makers to act with confidence by delivering validated data and insights directly into their systems and workflows. I’m looking forward to working with the team as we continue to drive value and deliver decision advantage for our US customers.”

Blake Bartlett, CEO of Janes, said Tierney’s experience in delivering value to customers makes him an important addition to the company’s leadership. “As we continue to deliver new and innovative solutions in support of our customers’ missions, Paul will play a critical role in ensuring we deliver the best data, analysis and customer experience to our customers in the US and Canada,” Bartlett said.

Paul Tierney’s Career Highlights

Tierney brings more than 25 years of technology sales experience, specializing in scaling high-performing teams, driving financial results and promoting customer-focused innovation. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of public sector sales for North America at Dataminr, where he oversaw growth efforts for public sector and nonprofit organizations in the United States and Canada.

Before joining Dataminr, Tierney held leadership positions at Mediware Information Systems and Harmony Information Systems, where he worked with state healthcare agencies to help them address data system challenges related to Medicaid-funded long-term services and supports. Earlier in his career, he served as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy for six years.

Tierney is a member of the USO Mid-Atlantic’s board of directors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in finance, from Villanova University.