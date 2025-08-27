Guidehouse has appointed David Hanson, Tim Ryan and Chris Kennedy to take on associate director roles in its defense and security team. The Virginia-based consulting services provider said Tuesday that in their new roles, the trio brings over decades of experience that could boost the firm’s position in the national security space sector and its Department of Defense and intelligence community clients’ mission readiness.

Who Is David Hanson?

Hanson spent decades of his career working in satellite operations, global ground station leadership, military installation command and intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBM. Before joining Guidehouse, Hanson was a part-time space subject matter expert at Clear Aspect Solutions. While in the military, he was the commander of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Base Delta 1 for two years and a senior field representative at the National Reconnaissance Office.

Who Is Tim Ryan?

Ryan was previously part of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, where he began as a senior resident fellow for space studies and eventually became a non-resident senior fellow. He was also Astrobotic’s senior director of national security space business development. Ryan’s military service included stints as a U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and a command space operator, focusing on missile warning, NRO, SATCOM and ICBM operations.

Who Is Chris Kennedy?

Kennedy brings to Guidehouse his expertise in cyber operations and joint planning. Before his appointment, he commanded Delta 6 at Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado and previously served as Assistant Deputy J3 for the U.S. Space Command, where he also led its Joint Cyber Center.

Remarks from Guidehouse’s Joe Shepherd

Commenting on the appointments, Joe Shepherd, a partner and U.S. Navy and space account leader at Guidehouse, said, “As the space domain becomes increasingly connected and data-driven, our clients need partners who understand operations and can harness emerging technologies to stay ahead.”

“These experts bring the mission insight, technical depth, and leadership experience to help us design smarter, more resilient solutions that align with national security priorities in the space domain,” Shepherd continued.