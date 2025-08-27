in DOD, News

Raytheon, Navy Complete First AN/SPY-6(V)4 Radar Live Maritime Test

Logo/rtx.com
Raytheon logo. Raytheon and the U.S. Navy completed the first AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar live maritime test.
Raytheon

Raytheon, in collaboration with the U.S. Navy, conducted the first live test of the AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar in a maritime setting.

Testing AN/SPY-6(V)4 Radar Tracking Capabilities

The RTX business unit said Tuesday the test was carried out at the Advanced Radar Detection Laboratory at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii. During the open-water demonstration, the latest SPY-6 radar variant confirmed its advanced tracking capabilities across multiple mission scenarios after successfully tracking aerial and surface targets in a range of conditions. The test also produced the first live data set for the (V)4 configuration, which can be utilized for system refinement and future shipboard deployment.

Remarks From Raytheon Executive

“The successful live demonstration of the SPY-6(V)4 radar is a major step forward in advancing the capabilities of today’s fleet and supporting allied operations worldwide,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of naval power at Raytheon. “The radar will allow existing U.S. Navy Flight IIA Destroyers to significantly upgrade their detection and tracking capabilities, allowing sailors to more effectively monitor and respond to potential threats in real-time,” she added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about DOD

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

https://em-graphics.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/documents/joe-shepherd-guidehouse-partner.jpg
Joe Shepherd. Guidehouse has appointed three new executives to its defense and security team.
Guidehouse Adds 3 New Defense & Security Associate Directors
Photo by Freedomz/Shutterstock
Handshake. SMX and Google Public Sector partnered to launch a pilot program for AI-driven military intelligence.
SMX, Google Public Sector Partner to Launch Pilot Program for AI-Driven Military Intelligence