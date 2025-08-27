Raytheon , in collaboration with the U.S. Navy, conducted the first live test of the AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar in a maritime setting.

Testing AN/SPY-6(V)4 Radar Tracking Capabilities

The RTX business unit said Tuesday the test was carried out at the Advanced Radar Detection Laboratory at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii. During the open-water demonstration, the latest SPY-6 radar variant confirmed its advanced tracking capabilities across multiple mission scenarios after successfully tracking aerial and surface targets in a range of conditions. The test also produced the first live data set for the (V)4 configuration, which can be utilized for system refinement and future shipboard deployment.

