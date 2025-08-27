Raytheon, in collaboration with the U.S. Navy, conducted the first live test of the AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar in a maritime setting.
Testing AN/SPY-6(V)4 Radar Tracking Capabilities
The RTX business unit said Tuesday the test was carried out at the Advanced Radar Detection Laboratory at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii. During the open-water demonstration, the latest SPY-6 radar variant confirmed its advanced tracking capabilities across multiple mission scenarios after successfully tracking aerial and surface targets in a range of conditions. The test also produced the first live data set for the (V)4 configuration, which can be utilized for system refinement and future shipboard deployment.
Remarks From Raytheon Executive
“The successful live demonstration of the SPY-6(V)4 radar is a major step forward in advancing the capabilities of today’s fleet and supporting allied operations worldwide,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of naval power at Raytheon. “The radar will allow existing U.S. Navy Flight IIA Destroyers to significantly upgrade their detection and tracking capabilities, allowing sailors to more effectively monitor and respond to potential threats in real-time,” she added.