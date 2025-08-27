SMX , in partnership with Google Public Sector and World Wide Technology, has launched a pilot program to integrate advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital productivity capabilities into real-world military operations .

Bringing AI & Machine Learning to Real-World Military Missions

The technology and mission-focused services provider said Tuesday the program, under the Long-Range Enterprise Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, or LEIA, task order, will leverage Google AI Optical Character Recognition technologies, Google Translate and machine learning technologies to enhance operational workflows, communications and decision-making on the front lines. The program’s main objective is to establish an operations center designed to operationalize these capabilities for command and control operations.

Remarks From SMX, Google Public Sector Executives

“This initiative represents a new chapter in how the DOD applies secure, scalable commercial technology to mission operations. Our team at SMX led the development and orchestration of this partnership to support LEIA long-term strategic objectives,” stated Dana Dewey , president of global defense at SMX.