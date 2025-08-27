The U.S. Coast Guard’s Robotics and Autonomous Systems Program Executive Office, or RAS PEO, has partnered with NobleReach, a private nonprofit organization, to introduce a 14-week internship opportunity for students studying artificial intelligence, engineering or science-related fields. For the fall 2025 cohort, five undergraduate and graduate students from across the United States will participate in the program.

Internship at the Coast Guard

The internship is full-time and on-site in Washington, D.C. In addition to university credit, students will receive a $10,000 stipend throughout the program.

Selected students will get to participate in projects in three key areas: search and rescue, pollution response optimization, and platform integration and data infusion. They will develop artificial intelligence-powered methods and tools, data infrastructure, and minimum viable products to support the Coast Guard mission.

Find out what role artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies will play in homeland security operations at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit. The highly anticipated in-person government contracting industry event will take place on Nov. 12. Grab your tickets before it’s too late.

“This internship will immerse students in real-world national security challenges, giving them the opportunity to help shape the future while developing the skills to lead it,” said Anthony Antognoli, assistant commandant and program executive officer for robotics and autonomous systems at the Coast Guard.

“This program is about putting brilliant minds on the front lines of America’s security challenges,” commented Linda Bixby, executive vice president for academic partnerships at NobleReach. “By pairing hands-on experience in AI and robotics with mentorship from the Coast Guard, we’re preparing a new generation of innovators who can think, build, and lead in service to the nation.”

Coast Guard Establishes RAS PEO

RAS PEO is a recently established office to accelerate the development, procurement, deployment and sustainment of robotics and autonomous systems across the Coast Guard. The PEO will support the implementation of the Force Design 2028 plan to restructure and modernize the service to align with the other military branches.