The U.S. State Department has approved the U.K. government’s foreign military sales request worth approximately $861 million for equipment and services to support the sustainment of the latter’s fleet of C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday Boeing will be the principal contractor in the proposed FMS deal, which seeks to help the U.K. government ensure its air force’s operational readiness to meet current and future threats.

The C-17 aircraft fleet offers strategic airlift capabilities that support U.S. and coalition operations worldwide.

DSCA notified Congress of the proposed deal Tuesday.

Scope of UK’s Proposed C-17 Globemaster III Aircraft Sustainment Support Request

The proposed sale covers non-major defense equipment items, including engine components, parts and accessories; computer program identification numbers; major and minor modifications; spare parts, consumables and accessories, and repair and return support; and classified and unclassified software delivery and support.

The vendor will also provide classified and unclassified publications and technical documentation, U.S. government and contractor engineering, program support, technical assistance, program support and logistics services.