GDIT Books $98M Navy Contract for Continued NESD Support

General Dynamics Information Technology has secured a potential $98.5 million contract to continue consolidating the U.S. Navy’s IT help desks under the Naval Enterprise Service Desk, or NESD.

NESD Contract Terms

Under the terms of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, GDIT will continue to serve as managed service provider, offering a service desk as a service powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. The company will also work to expand the capabilities of the NESD.

The award has a one-year base ordering period and two one-year optional ordering periods.

The contracting activity is the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command.

What is the NESD?

The NESD is a support hub that helps naval personnel address technical issues. It features a self-service portal but also offers various avenues for users to submit help requests.

It has been designated an enterprise IT service for help desk capabilities and support.