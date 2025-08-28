ScienceLogic is making its artificial intelligence-powered IT observability platform available to government customers through Carahsoft under a partnership between the two companies.

What is the ScienceLogic AI Platform?

The ScienceLogic AI Platform offers a unified, AI-driven capability in place of fragmented IT tools for monitoring, business service context and IT workflow automation, Carahsoft said Tuesday. The platform also offers automated backups and configuration management and monitoring, among other capabilities, via ScienceLogic’s Restorepoint technology.

Government customers will be able to procure the ScienceLogic platform via Carahsoft’s reseller partners and various government procurement contracts.

Remarks by Carahsoft’s Nick Shuart & ScienceLogic’s Dave Link

Nick Shuart, leader of the ScienceLogic team at Carahsoft, said the platform “enables government agencies to seamlessly manage mission critical services” and “enhances operational efficiency and security.”

“We look forward to working with ScienceLogic and our reseller partners to bring these advanced AI solutions to the Public Sector,” Shuart added.

Dave Link, ScienceLogic founder and CEO, said the partnership with Carahsoft offers the “transformative power of intelligent observability” to government customers nationwide.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing critical operations across the Public Sector,” the company’s head remarked.