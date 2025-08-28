Global aerospace and national security company SNC showcased its Airlift/Tanker Open Mission Systems, or ATOMS, during the recent Mobility Guardian 2025, or MG-25, exercise hosted by the Air Mobility Command.

At the month-long exercise held in July, SNC demonstrated the systems’ capabilities in data management and communications across various aircraft, including the C-17, KC-135, KC-46 and C-130, as well as several ground nodes, the company said Wednesday.

Situational Awareness Tool in Multidomain Setting

SNC added that its platform contributed to enhancing situational awareness, planning and interoperability during MG-25. The department-level exercise involved the participation of more than 4,000 U.S. and allied forces operating in simulations of challenging environments.

ATOMS provided the MG-25 participants with a common operating picture through its multidomain networking and datalink capabilities to improve data analysis and decision-making. Through the system, the users gained access to cloud/edge computing for updates on flight plans, weather and airfield information, as well as digital communication among aircraft and ground crew.

SNC said it developed ATOMS and its open architecture enabling rapid software development along DevSecOps principles within a six-month timeframe.

Jim Ickes, SNC’s senior vice president of programs, said fielding ATOMS in MG-25 highlights the company’s focus on the rapid delivery of innovations to the U.S. armed forces.

“The ATOMS project exemplifies SNC’s ability to provide low-risk, open architecture solutions that enhance connectivity and situational awareness across vast and diverse operational theaters,” the company executive stressed.