The Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded the deployment of the Integrated Financial and Acquisition Management System, or iFAMS, which works to standardize, automate and enhance financial and acquisition processes across the agency.

iFAMS Rollout

The latest rollout extends iFAMS to the Loan Guaranty Program and the first group of Veterans Health Administration users, marking waves 7 and 8 of the VA’s phased deployment of one of the largest financial and procurement systems in the federal government, CGI Federal said Wednesday. When fully implemented, the system will replace five legacy platforms.

To date, iFAMS has processed more than 11 million transactions and $18 billion in Treasury disbursements, while supporting nearly $40 billion in contracting dollars. The system ensures compliance with federal financial and acquisition management laws, executive orders and policies.

The Potomac Officers Club will host its 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4, bringing together senior leaders from government and industry to examine the future of healthcare technology and citizen experience. The event will feature keynote remarks and panel discussions with top officials from the Defense Health Agency, Department of Veterans Affairs, HHS, CDC and more, highlighting innovation in warfighter health, veteran care and federal healthcare delivery. Register today to secure your spot.

Momentum as iFAMS Foundation

iFAMS is built atop the the Momentum Enterprise Suite, which is developed by CGI. Momentum is one of only two core financial management systems approved by the Department of the Treasury’s Financial Management Quality Service Management Office marketplace. The company continues to enhance the offering, including with artificial intelligence, to increase automation, strengthen cybersecurity and boost performance.

Monica Winthrop, senior vice president for consulting services of Veterans Affairs at CGI said the company “invests in the Momentum Enterprise Suite, incorporating features recommended by the extensive user community across all three branches of the government.”