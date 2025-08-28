Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has unveiled a group of national security and public policy practitioners to help the company identify and build high-impact applications designed to strengthen the capabilities of the U.S. government and its allies in key areas such as intelligence analysis, cybersecurity and scientific research.

Anthropic said Wednesday the National Security and Public Sector Advisory Council will also help the company expand public-private partnerships and support the development of industry-leading standards to drive a “race to the top” for national security applications.

Members of Anthropic’s National Security & Public Sector Advisory Council

The inaugural members of the AI startup’s National Security & Public Sector Advisory Council are:

Christopher Fonzone, former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice

Dave Luber, former director of cybersecurity at the National Security Agency and former executive director of U.S. Cyber Command

David Cohen, former deputy director of CIA and current lecturer at Yale Law School

Jill Hruby, former administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration and director of Sandia National Laboratories

Jon Tester, former senator from Montana and currently a fellow at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics

Josh Hodges, senior director of corporate affairs and senior adviser to thechair at VEON

Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, CEO of Wolverine Global and former under secretary of energy for nuclear security and administrator at NNSA

Mike Kuiken, distinguished visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University

Patrick Shanahan, former acting secretary of defense, current CEO of Spirit AeroSystems and a previous Wash100 awardee

Richard Fontaine, member of Anthropic’s Long-Term Benefit Trust and CEO of the Center for a New American Security

Roy Blunt, former senator for Missouri and a board member at Tenent Healthcare and Nightwing

The advisory council’s formation follows key Anthropic initiatives to drive the responsible adoption of frontier AI technologies across intelligence, defense and public sector communities, including the launch of a new set of Claude Gov large language models for U.S. national security customers.