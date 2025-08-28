Seekr Adds Allison Binns & Mat Winter to Advisory Board

Seekr, an artificial intelligence company, has welcomed finance expert Allison Binns and retired Navy Vice Adm. Mat Winter as new members of its advisory board. In their new roles, Binns and Winter will work with fellow advisory board member Lisa Costa in developing Seekr’s strategic vision, the company said Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Binns, whose expertise in capital markets, energy, global issues, and public policy will shape our offerings for critical infrastructure, energy, transportation, and financial sectors,” commented Seekr President Rob Clark. “We’re equally honored to welcome Vice Admiral Winter, whose unmatched defense leadership will accelerate government adoption of battle-ready AI and give our warfighters a decisive edge.”

Who is Allison Binns?

Binns currently serves as a general partner at Danu Venture Group, a venture capital firm that provides early-stage investments into companies developing emerging, national security and new infrastructure technologies. Danu participated in Seekr’s recent funding round.

Before joining Danu in 2023, she was an executive director and head of environmental, social, and governance and sustainable investing strategy at diversified credit and real estate investing platform TPG Angelo Gordon.

Her career also includes leadership positions at Morgan Stanley and, earlier in her career, Chevron.

In addition to Seekr, Binns also sits on the boards of Persefoni and Novata.

Get to Know Mat Winter

Winter brings to Seekr extensive technical and business expertise. He is currently president of Winter Strategic Solutions, an advisory firm, and also a general partner at Danu Venture Group.

Throughout his 35 years serving in the Navy, Winter held various leadership positions, including as the service’s F-35 program director, where he oversaw a multi-trillion-dollar global enterprise. The military veteran also led as chief of naval research.

Winter sits on the boards of Marotta Controls, Global Air Logistics and Training, Riverbend Energetics and Leonid Capital Partners and serves as an adviser to Airspace Data, Oliver Wyman, Lone Star Analysis, KPMG US and Secmation, according to his LinkedIn profile.