NATO Procurement Agency Gets State Department Approval for $104M AIM-9X Sidewinder Missile FMS

AIM-9X Sidewinder/Naval Air Systems Command
AIM-9X Sidewinder missile being integrated into an aircraft. NATO wants to purchase AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles
Weapon sale

The Department of State has approved the possible foreign military sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and related equipment to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, or NSPA, for $103.9 million. 

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday that RTX will serve as the principal contractor of the proposed transaction

The NSPA is NATO’s main services provider. Through the agency, member nations and partner can access a broad selection of integrated capabilities. 

For the FMS, NSPA serves as an agent for Belgium, Italy and Romania.

NATO Agency’s $104M Missile Purchase 

NSPA has requested to purchase 96 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II or Block II+ tactical missiles and 12 AIM-9X Block II or Block II+ tactical guidance units. 

The AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles can be launched from the surface and for air-to-air engagements. The weapon system is designed to be compatible with a wide-range of military aircraft, including the F-15E Strike Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, E/A-18G Growler and all F-35 Joint Strike Fighter variants. 

The missiles are in use at over 30 FMS partners around the world, including NATO member nations. In 2024, for instance, the United States approved the request of the government of Italy to buy a total of 66 AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and related equipment for $90 million. 

NSPA also intends to buy engineering, technical, training and logistics support services, according to DSCA.

Written by Elodie Collins

