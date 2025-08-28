DOD, Peraton & Okta Launch myAuth Authentication System

The Department of Defense has collaborated with Peraton and Okta to launch a new identity authentication system called myAuth .

Modernizing Identity Authentication

Peraton said Wednesday myAuth, which will replace the DS Logon system, aims to provide secure and flexible login options to approximately 20 million users, including active-duty service members, veterans, DOD civilians, retirees, contractors and beneficiaries. The modern and secure system, powered by the Okta Platform and managed by Peraton, is designed to enhance and optimize user access.

The new platform offers a scalable, cloud-based system that provides alternative login methods to the Common Access Card. It features the Okta Verify app, which allows Okta FastPass, time-based one-time passcodes, push notifications and biometric authentication. This makes it easier for retirees, dependents and other users to access services from various devices and locations without relying on the CAC.

Remarks From Peraton, Okta Executives

“Together with Okta, we’ve delivered on the Secretary of Defense and CIO’s direction to prioritize and enable commercial solutions by modernizing capabilities for service members and their families so the warfighter can focus on winning the next fight, rather than fighting legacy technologies,” said Steven Irish , vice president and general manager for defense enterprise and health solutions at Peraton.