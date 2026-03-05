Infopact-CALIBRE JV Added to GSA Multiple Award Schedule

InfoCAL, the Small Business Administration-approved Mentor-Protege joint venture of Infopact and CALIBRE Systems, has secured a position on the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule, or MAS.

In a LinkedIn post published Wednesday, CALIBRE said the milestone expands InfoCAL’s ability to support federal customers by providing streamlined access to innovative, mission-focused platforms.

What Is GSA MAS?

MAS is a governmentwide contract program designed to help federal, state, local and tribal government agencies to purchase commercial products and professional services from vetted vendors.

The GSA program aims to simplify procurement by providing agencies with pre-negotiated pricing and approved contractors, enabling them to acquire services more efficiently than through traditional contracting processes. The schedule supports a wide range of offerings, including IT, security and protection, transportation and logistics, human capital and professional services.

What Special Item Numbers Does InfoCAL Hold on GSA MAS?

According to the LinkedIn post, InfoCAL’s MAS contract includes several special item numbers, or SINs, that align with its consulting and technology services. These include SIN 54151S for IT professional services; SIN 518210C for cloud computing and cloud-related IT professional services; SIN 541611 for management and financial consulting, acquisition and grants management support; and SIN 541219 for budget and financial management services.

The CALIBRE-Infopact JV will support federal environments by providing enterprise data management and cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure; digital transformation and system integration services; and support for federal financial, acquisition, logistics and cost management initiatives, including programs such as Army Financials, the Defense Agencies Initiative and Navy ERP.

What Does InfoCAL Do?

InfoCAL JV is an SBA-approved 8(a) and woman-owned small business that provides management consulting and technology platforms and services for defense, federal civilian, state and local agencies, and commercial clients. Its capabilities include digital transformation consulting; finance, acquisition and logistics management; training and education; and facility and land management.