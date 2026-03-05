HII, Nominal Partner to Accelerate REMUS, ROMULUS Production

HII has partnered with Nominal to modernize data collection, validation and analysis processes supporting the production and testing of autonomous maritime platforms.

The collaboration will focus on improving how engineering and test teams manage digital twin data, mission information and production metrics tied to HII’s REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles and ROMULUS unmanned surface vessels, HII said Wednesday.

How Will the Partnership Improve Autonomous Maritime Production?

Under the partnership, the companies will introduce standardized data workflows and automated testing processes designed to accelerate analysis and improve traceability across the vehicle development lifecycle.

The initiative aims to provide engineering, quality and testing teams with a shared environment for collecting and analyzing information generated during vehicle assembly, testing and operational missions.

“The REMUS UUV is a proven, globally deployed platform, and our partnership with Nominal strengthens how we scale and evolve it while accelerating the development of the ROMULUS USV family,” said Eric Chewning, executive vice president of maritime systems and corporate strategy at HII.

“By standardizing how we collect and analyze test data, we are shortening feedback loops, improving traceability, and moving faster from testing to delivery,” he added.

According to Nominal CEO and co-founder Cameron McCord, improving the testing and analysis cycle is critical to the pace of autonomy programs.

“Autonomy programs move at the speed of their test-and-learn loop,” McCord said. “To maintain maritime security, autonomy is no longer optional, but necessary — and the HII and Nominal partnership will bring resilient technologies to bear at speed, at scale.”

What Are the Capabilities of the REMUS and ROMULUS Platforms?

Deployed by over 30 international navies, including those from 14 NATO members, HII’s REMUS UUVs provide critical capabilities in areas such as undersea intelligence, mine warfare and environmental sensing. In September 2025, HII partnered with Babcock International to explore integrating REMUS vehicles with submarine handling and launch systems to enable autonomous deployment and recovery from torpedo tubes.

The artificial intelligence-enabled ROMULUS USV is designed for extended autonomous operations. It supports missions, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; mine countermeasures; counter-unmanned aerial systems; and strike operations. Powered by HII’s Odyssey Autonomous Control System, the USV enables swarming, modular payload integration and manned-unmanned teaming. In October 2025, HII integrated its autonomy software with Shield AI’s Hivemind system aboard a ROMULUS vessel, demonstrating the ability to conduct autonomous maritime operations.

The company said its ROMULUS prototype was approximately 30 percent complete as of late 2025 and is expected to begin sea trials in the fourth quarter of 2026.