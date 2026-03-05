Craig Barratt to Succeed Frank Yeary as Intel Board Chair

Intel’s board of directors has elected semiconductor industry veteran Craig Barratt as its independent chair , with the leadership transition scheduled to take effect following the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on May 13.

Barratt will succeed Frank Yeary , who is retiring from the board and will not seek reelection at the upcoming meeting, Intel said Tuesday. Yeary joined the board in 2009 and has served as chair since 2023.

Who Is Craig Barratt?

Barratt is a veteran technology executive with more than three decades of experience across major companies such as Qualcomm, Intel and Google. He joined Intel’s board of directors as an independent director in November 2025.

He joined Intel as senior vice president and general manager following the company’s acquisition of Barefoot Networks, where he had served as CEO. Before that, Barratt worked at Google for nearly four years. He also served as president of Qualcomm Atheros and CEO of Atheros Communications, a company known for its early innovations in wireless semiconductor technology.

In addition to his work with Intel, Barratt currently sits on the boards of Intuitive Surgical, Astera Labs, Ayar Labs and Atmosic Technologies. He previously served on the boards of Calysta and IonQ.

What Did Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Say About the Leadership Transition?

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan credited Yeary with helping guide the company during a period of organizational change. Tan said Yeary supported board governance efforts, encouraged disciplined board oversight and played a role in his appointment as chief executive.

“On behalf of the board and the entire company, I want to thank Frank for his commitment to Intel and his strong leadership as chair during one of the most consequential periods in Intel’s history,” said Tan.

Previous Intel Board Additions