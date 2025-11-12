Craig Barratt Named to Intel Board of Directors

Intel has appointed semiconductor and technology industry executive Craig Barratt to its board of directors. He will serve as an independent director , effective immediately.

What Is Craig Barratt’s Industry Background?

Barratt joins Intel with more than three decades of leadership experience across the semiconductor and technology industries, Intel said Monday. He currently serves on the boards of Intuitive Surgical, Astera Labs, Ayar Labs, Atmosic Technologies and Stanford University’s Center for Digital Health. He also previously chaired the boards of Intuitive, Calysta and IonQ.

Barratt first joined Intel in 2019 as a senior vice president and general manager, following the company’s acquisition of Barefoot Networks, where he had served as CEO.

Prior to that, he held senior roles at Google, including senior VP and CEO of Google Access, and at Qualcomm as president of Qualcomm Atheros. Early in his career, he led Atheros Communications as president and CEO for over eight years, guiding the company through its initial public offering and subsequent acquisition by Qualcomm.

What Did Intel’s CEO Say About Craig Barratt’s Appointment?